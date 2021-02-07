Sreenidhi school students celebrate 18th Annual Day

Sreenidhi school stands out by showcasing students’ talent with in-house movie production

Sreenidhi International School celebrated its 18th Annual Day. The event was graced by director-actor, Hansal Mehta. While most schools had to resort to online celebrations this year, Sreenidhi school stands out by showcasing students’ talent with in-house movie production, “UTOPIA- A Journey through space and time” produced and directed by students.

The movie tells the story of two Earth children, who are drawn into an intergalactic battle against the forces of all-encompassing evil. Throughout the course of their epic journey, they discover that friendship comes in many forms and that compassion and understanding can overcome all obstacles.

On January 30, the movie premiered on Youtube and was much appreciated by the chief guest Hansal Mehta. He talked about the resilient nature of mankind and how we adapt to any adversity. He said that all that is needed is to believe in ourselves and be a risk-taker.

The esteemed gathering in the school’s amphitheater which consisted of parents was addressed by the Chairman of the school Dr KT Mahhe and the Head of the School Nancy Sanderson Swartz.

The producer of the movie, Pranathi Kolla delivered the vote of thanks along with the Executive Director of the movie, Chris Vezier (Arts Coordinator).

