Sreenidhi Sports Academy inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Sports Academy (SNSA) was inaugurated at the Sreenidhi International School, Aziznagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

The new facility is equipped with a football school, cricket school, golf school, integrated sports school which has squash, tennis and swimming with world-class sporting facilities.

The facilities includes a half Olympic size pool with six lanes, two standard size wooden squash courts, four tennis synthetic courts, one artificial turf football field and three grass football fields, seven turf nets, four astroturf nets and two matting wickets and three centre pitches for cricket and a performance centre with two physiotherapists, three trainers and a nutritionist.

This is to create a nurturing environment for the players to emerge triumphant at the national and international tournaments. The academy was officially inaugurated by the chairman Dr K T Mahhe and Executive Director Saritha Katikaneni.

Speaking on this, CEO of SNSA Mohan said, “The SNSA opens up new avenues for elevating all the major sports disciplines to the next level in the state of Telangana and the country as a whole.”