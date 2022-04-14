Sreenidi Deccan down Aizawl FC in Hero I-League tournament

Players from Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC in action during the I League.

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club continued their good run defeating Aizawl FC 2-0 in the Hero I-League tournament at the Naihati Stadium on Thursday.Aizawl FC

It was a riveting contest with both the teams unleashing every weapon in their arsenal to score a goal. However, both teams failed to find the back of the net until the 82nd minute when David Castaneda Munoz found the first goal for his side. A few minutes later, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte found the second goal for Sreenidi Deccan in the 91st minute to seal the fate.

The team”s all-round performance and matured approach in their attacking and defense methods propelled them ahead of the competition in their I-League campaign so far. Bold attacking gameplay by the team combined with David Munoz’s and Chhangte’s fiery goals propelled the team to triumph in the I-League campaign.

SDFC takes on Rajasthan United FC at the Naihati in their next match of the tournament.

