Sri Satya joins Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:31 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Big Boss 6 contestant, Sri Satya on Sunday joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP, J.Santosh Kumar to create awareness on environment and help increase the green cover in the country.

Sri Satya planted saplings at Prashashan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, and expressed her happiness at joining the challenge. “It is the responsibility of everyone to plant saplings and contribute their effort in protecting the environment from pollution,” she said on the occasion.

She thanked Santosh Kumar for coming up with the Green India Challenge, and later nominated Geetu, Faima and Adi Reddy for taking forward the challenge by planting saplings.