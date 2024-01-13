| Massive Jolt To Ysrcp As Sitting Mp Balashowry Resigns In Poll Bound Ap

After Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan denied tickets to several sitting MLAs and MPs for the 2024 elections, aspirants for tickets have begun switching parties.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: In a blow to ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, Vallabhaneni Balashowry, a sitting MP from Machilipatnam Parliament Constituency in Krishna district, resigned from party on Saturday.

After Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy denied tickets to several sitting MLAs and MPs for the 2024 elections, aspirants for tickets have begun switching parties.

The latest to join this trend is Vallabhaneni Balashowry, who decided to leave the YSRCP after reports that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy intended to field another candidate from Machilipatnam.

He confirmed his intention to join the Jana Sena party led by Pawan Kalyan soon.

నేను వై యస్ ఆర్ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ కి రాజీనామా చేస్తున్నాను… ఎంపి బాలశౌరి. — Vallabhaneni Balashowry (@VBalashowry) January 13, 2024