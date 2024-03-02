Sridhar Babu says BRS politicising Kaleshwaram

Accusing BRS leaders of neglecting the safety of the project when they were in power, he said they were now trying to blame the Congress government.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday alleged that the BRS was trying to utilize the Kaleshwaram issue for political gains.

The Minister was speaking after distributing zero electricity bills as part of the Gruha Jyothi programme in Manthani on Saturday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy have already announced that the government would follow the advice of National Dam Safety Authority engineers about taking safety measures.

Talking about the party’s six guarantees, Sridhar Babu assured to implement all guarantees in a phased manner.