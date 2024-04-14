Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in 119 segment: Sridhar Babu

Minister D Sridhar Babu, overseeing IT and Industries, announced plans to establish Dr. BR Ambedkar Knowledge Centres across all 119 assembly constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 08:53 PM

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said Dr BR Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in 119 assembly constituencies to provide free coaching to the educated youth preparing for various competitive examinations across the State.

Participating in Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations in Manthani on Sunday, the Minister said that to take forward Ambedkar’s aspirations that everybody should pursue education, the State government under leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka decided to establish Ambedkar knowledge centres in all constituencies.

Also Read Opposition parties utilizing natural calamities for LS polls: Sridhar Babu

Educated youth from remote areas, who could not afford huge amounts in private coaching centers, would be provided free coaching in these knowledge centres by appointing professional faculty.

Informing that the process was delayed due to the election model code, he said that the centres would be started after the parliament election.