Srikakulam: 19 hurt in bus mishap

Nineteen persons including the driver and conductor, were injured when a bus of APSRTC fell sideways near Narasannapeta, Srikakulam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Srikakulam: Nineteen persons including the driver and conductor, were injured when a bus of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) fell sideways near Narasannapeta on Tuesday.

The bus was going from Srikakulam to Pathapatnam when the steering system of the vehicle broke, resulting in the accident. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted due to the accident.