Sriniketh ton goes in vain at HCA U-19 knockout Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: K Sriniketh’s century (154) went in vain as Vignan Vidyalaya, Nizampet lost to Glendale Academy by five wickets in the HCA Under-19 School and College one-day league-cum-knockout Tournament in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Batting first, Vignan Vidyalaya posted 190/6 in 25 overs with help of Sriniketh 95-ball 154-run knock (9×4, 12×6). In reply, Rishab Payyan scored 43 while Rilasa Reddy hit 39 to guide their side home.

In another match, riding on unbeaten half-centuries from Abhyudaya Singh (65no) and Karan Kumar (50no), NRI Junior College thrashed Warangal District U-19 team by 10 wickets. K Abhishek and Eishan Gaur snared three wickets each in their side’s victory.

Brief Scores:

Vignan Vidyalaya, Nizampet 190/6 in 25 overs (K Sriniketh 154) lost to Glendale Academy 191/5 in 19.3 overs (Rilasa Reddy 39, Rishab Payyan 43); Warangal District U-19 127/9 in 40 overs (K Reddy 45, K Abhishek 3/28, Eishan Gaur 3/15) lost to NRI Junior College 129/0 in 12.2 overs (Abhyudaya Singh 65no, Karan Kumar 50no); St Peters High School, Bowenpally 64/9 in 24 overs lost to Iqbalia Junior College 65/7 in 17.2 overs (B Ahwinan Ram 5/29).