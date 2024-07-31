Srisailam Dam touches Full Reservoir Level, now turn of NSP

Nagarjuna Sagar project expects to gain 30 tmc in three days, aiming for 164 tmcs soon to meet the irrigation needs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

31 July 2024

Hyderabad: With Srisailam dam reaching its Full Reservoir Level (FRL), it is the turn of the downstream Nagarjuna Sagar project (NSP) to reap the bounty of Krishna River flood. The flood flow in the upstream stretches of the river and its tributaries are showing rising trend once again and they are certain to fill the huge flood cushion of over 175 tmc left in NSP

The project could add to its present storage by 30 tmc in the past three days. With the volume of flood flow rising to 2.17 lakh cusecs, the project will be receiving over 20 tmcs a day. The present storage could be built up to 164 tmcs by Wednesday evening as against its gross storage capacity of 312 tmcs. The project authorities are gearing up for releasing water to the NSP left canal and Right canal to meet the irrigation needs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh soon.

The water level in Srisailam project touched 884.5 feet as against the full reservoir level of 885 by 6 pm on Wednesday. The project discharges are likely to be scaled up further as the average inflows are in the range of 3.58 lakh cusecs. The inflows into the upstream projects Jurala are in the range of 2.85 lakh cusecs, Narayanpur 3.30 lakh cusecs and Almatti 3.41 lakh cusecs are expected to rise further in view of continued rains in the catchment.