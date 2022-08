| Ssb Jawan From Telangana Shoots Himself Dead In Bihar

By ANI Published: Updated On - 10:49 AM, Fri - 19 August 22

Patna: A jawan of SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) 45 battalion, Chimala Vishnu allegedly shot himself dead at Veerpur, Supaul on Friday.

The jawan hailed from Telangana.

More Details awaited.