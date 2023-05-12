Asifabad and Mancherial show dip in SSC pass percentage

Adilabad: In a rather disappointing trend, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, which secured the second position when the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations were announced, ended up at the bottom when the results of the SSC examinations were declared on Wednesday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district stood at the 30th position in Telangana by registering a pass percentage of 76.36 this year as against 79.99 percent last year. A total of 5,061 students passed in all the subjects out of a total 6,628 who appeared for the examinations.

Significantly, no student from the district achieved 10 Grade Points Average (GPA). One student of the Telangana State Model School-Asifabad and another student from the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule School-Gannaram scored 9.8 GPA each. Just five schools – two Kasturba Gandhi Balika Viydalayams and three tribal welfare schools – recorded a 100 percent pass. Ashram or Tribal welfare schools saw a pass percentage of 75.65.

District Educational Officer P Ashok said a meeting would be held soon to analyse the results of Class 10 and performance of the district. Special classes would be taken for those who failed in the examinations. An action plan would be chalked out for improving academic performance of the students. Monitoring will be stepped and training would be given to teachers, he said.

Mancherial and Adilabad districts too came up with average performances in the Class X results. Mancherial district figured at the 23rd spot with a pass percentage of 84.87. As many as 10,076 students appeared for the board examinations, of whom 8,552 cleared all the subjects. The district had a a pass percentage of 90.55 and was at the 23rd position in SSC results last year.

Adilabad district plummeted to 19th position from 9th spot in 2022 as it recorded a pass percentage of 88 this year. A total of 9,366 students passed out of the 10,562 who took the test. The district had recorded a pass percentage of 95.34 in 2022. However, 78 schools from both private and government managements registered a pass percentage of 100 percent.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad

Students appeared: 6,628

Students passed: 5,061

Percentage of pass in 2023: 76.36

Position in state: 30

Percentage of pass in 2022: 79.99

Position in State: 32

No of schools: 155

No of schools achieved 100% pass: 5

No of students achieved 10 GPA: 0

Mancherial

Students appeared: 10,076

Students passed: 8,552

Percentage of pass in 2023: 84.87

Position in State: 23

Percentage of pass in 2022: 90.55

Position in State: 23

No of govt schools: 167

No of schools govt achieved 100 % pass: 19

No of students scored 10 GPA: 79

Adilabad

Students appeared: 10,562

Students passed: 9,366

Percentage of pass in 2023: 88.68

Position in State: 19

Percentage of pass in 2022: 95.34

Position in State: 09

No of schools: 249

No of schools achieved 100% pass: 78

No of students scored 10 GPA: 34

