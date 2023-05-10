SSC Results: Siddipet stands second

Siddipet has now stood in the top three in Telanagan SSC Results for four consecutive years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Siddipet: Siddipet district came second in the SSC examination results that were declared on Wednesday. The district has now stood in the top three for four consecutive years.

Despite increasing the pass percentage to 98.65 per cent from last year’s 97.85 per cent, the district slipped from first position in 2021-22 to second position this year. As many as 126 government school students got 10 GPAs while 219 government schools achieved 100 per cent results. As promised by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, each of these students will be presented Rs.25,000 as a cash prize while schools that scored 100 per ent results, will get a prize of Rs.10,000 each. All schools in eight mandals have scored 100 per cent results.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao congratulated the parents and students and encouraged them to focus on their further studies. He also appreciated teachers and district administration for their all-out efforts in getting good results.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy district scored the third position by achieving a 97.77 pass percentage.

