St. Ann’s College for Women – IGNOU Study Centre to celebrate IYM2023 on November 28

This collaborative event with the Deccan Development Society, Zaheerabad, will take place from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at the AV Room, St. Ann's College for Women.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:30 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: To mark the International year of Millets, St. Ann’s College for Women – IGNOU Study Centre (Department of Nutrition) and Indira Gandhi National Open University are hosting an RC-Hyderabad-Lecture-cum-Exhibition and film show on November 28 in Hyderabad.

This collaborative event with the Deccan Development Society, Zaheerabad, will take place from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at the AV Room, St. Ann’s College for Women.

Also Read Opinion: Spotlight back on millets

The event will enlighten attendees on the importance of millets, particularly on their nutritional value.

In order to create awareness about nutritional and health benefits of millets, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and United Nations has acknowledged 2023 as International Year of Millets.