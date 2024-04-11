Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
Standing crops damaged by unseasonal rains in Adilabad

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11 April 2024, 11:10 PM
Adilabad: Standing groundnut, sorghum and maize crops were damaged by unseasonal rains coupled with strong winds that lashed some parts of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The two standing crops being raised in Talamadugu, Thamsi, Bheempur, Gudihathnoor, Boath, Bazarhathnoor, Gadiguda and Narnoor mandals were affected by the untimely rains and wind.

Farmers regretted that they registered losses due to the crop damage and urged officials to carry out surveys to assess the damage.

