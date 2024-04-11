Standing crops damaged by unseasonal rains in Adilabad

The two standing crops being raised in Talamadugu, Thamsi, Bheempur, Gudihathnoor, Boath, Bazarhathnoor, Gadiguda and Narnoor mandals were affected by the untimely rains and wind.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 11:10 PM

Adilabad: Standing groundnut, sorghum and maize crops were damaged by unseasonal rains coupled with strong winds that lashed some parts of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The two standing crops being raised in Talamadugu, Thamsi, Bheempur, Gudihathnoor, Boath, Bazarhathnoor, Gadiguda and Narnoor mandals were affected by the untimely rains and wind.

Also Read Farmers protest over raw deal from traders, force Govt into action

Farmers regretted that they registered losses due to the crop damage and urged officials to carry out surveys to assess the damage.