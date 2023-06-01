| Star Hospitals To Inaugurate Its New Cancer Centre On June 3

Hyderabad: Star Hospitals to inaugurate its new cancer centre on June 3

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:08 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Star hospital's new centre which comes with the latest equipment will offer comprehensive treatment for all types and forms of cancer

Hyderabad: One of the prominent hospitals in the city, Star Hospitals will inaugurate its state-of-the-art cancer centre at its Nanakramguda branch in Hyderabad on June 3 at 5 pm.

The new centre which comes with the latest equipment will offer comprehensive treatment for all types and forms of cancer.

Popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, Dr. Gopichand Mannam, MD of Star Hospitals, and Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Joint MD, Star Hospitals will be attending the event on Saturday.