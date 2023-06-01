Hyderabad: Star Hospitals to inaugurate its new cancer centre on June 3

Star hospital's new centre which comes with the latest equipment will offer comprehensive treatment for all types and forms of cancer
Hyderabad: One of the prominent hospitals in the city, Star Hospitals will inaugurate its state-of-the-art cancer centre at its Nanakramguda branch in Hyderabad on June 3 at 5 pm.
Popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, Dr. Gopichand Mannam, MD of Star Hospitals, and Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Joint MD, Star Hospitals will be attending the event on Saturday.
