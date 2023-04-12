State committed to revive Nizam Sugar Factory: KTR

Talks are on with ITC to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory and there is light at the end of the tunnel, KTR said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reiterated the State government’s commitment to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory and reminded that a team led by the then Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had visited Maharashtra to study the functioning of sugar factories.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had stated on record in the Assembly that the State government was committed to the revival of Nizam Sugar Factory. He wanted the factory to be operated on the lines of Cooperative Sugar factories as was being done by farmers in Maharashtra.

Responding to Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy’s question, the Chief Minister had even wanted Jeevan Reddy to be the Chairman and even assured to invest Rs 250 crore to revive the factory, Rama Rao said at a press conference here.

The BRS government had revived the Sirpur paper mill and efforts were on to revive the AP Rayons Factory, which was not operational due to losses and other reasons.

“Talks are on with ITC in this regard and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Land prices have increased drastically in Telangana and the State government could have sold those factories like the union government was doing but that was not the priority in Telangana, he said.

“We look at them as employment generating units, revenue sources for the government and as assets and not a real estate asset” Rama Rao said.

BRS Formation Day on April 27

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Party Formation Day would be celebrated on April 27. Under the leadership of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the BRS Formation Day celebrations will be held on a grand note at Telangana Bhavan.

On the same day, the party General Body meeting would also be conducted.

Constituency-level meetings would be conducted in all the constituencies and these meeting would be held under the chairmanship of party incharges and constituency MLAs on April 25.

During the meetings, there would be dialogue and discussion on State government’s welfare and development programmes, besides the current political situation in the State, he said. Stating that there was good response for the party’s Atmeeya Sammelans being held across the State, the BRS working president said that at a few places, they were being organized like public meetings with large participation.

