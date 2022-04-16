TRS Formation Day celebrations on April 27 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to conduct the TRS party Formation Day celebrations on April 27 at HICC, Madhapur.

The celebrations would commence from 10 a.m. onwards and invitees registration will be held till 11 p.m. The Chief Minister and TRS president will be hoisting the party flag at 11.05 a.m. at the venue.

After the welcome address and initial remarks by the Chief Minister, eleven resolutions would be presented and passed after due deliberations. The celebrations are expected to continue till 5 p.m.

Apart from Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, MLAs, different corporation chairmen, TRS district presidents, Zilla Parishat Chairmen, Agriculture Market Committee Chairmen, Municipal Mayors and Chairmen, former MPs, former MLAs and others will be participating in the celebrations.

Instructions have been issued to all the elected public representatives from the party to reach the venue by 10 a.m.

