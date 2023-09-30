State level junior athletic competitions start in Karimnagar

A total of 1,250 athletes from 33 districts are participating in the competitions. Different competitions will be held in the age groups of 14, 16, 18 and 20 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Karimnagar: A two-day state level junior athletic championship competition started at the regional sports school here on Saturday. Collector Dr B Gopi along with Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu inaugurated the competitions.

A total of 1,250 athletes from 33 districts are participating in the competitions.

Different competitions will be held in the age groups of 14, 16, 18 and 20 years. Flagging off the event, the Collector said the State government was giving top priority to sports.

Earlier, parents rarely used to encourage children in sports. Now, the situation has changed and parents were encouraging their wards in sports.

Additional Collector Praful Deshai, Arjuna awardee J Shobha, International sportspersons Kalpana Reddy and Nagamani, DYSO Rajaveer and others were present.