Collector asks officials to educate farmers on loan waiver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Karimnagar: Collector Dr B Gopi instructed officials to educate farmers on the crop loan waiver.

Speaking at a coordination meeting with bankers and AOs to discuss the loan waiver here on Wednesday, Gopi instructed officials to educate farmers on the loan waiver by conducting meetings along with mandal AOs, AEOs and bankers in Rythu Vedhikas of 76 clusters on Saturday and clarify their doubts. So far, Rs 261 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 49,544 farmers in the district, he informed.

Talking about oil palm cultivation, he wanted the officials to educate farmers about crop shifting and motivate big farmers to take up oil palm cultivation by explaining to them about the importance of the crop.

The Collector also said adequate urea stocks were available in the district.

District Agriculture Officer V Sridhar, Horticulture Officer Srinivas and others were present.

