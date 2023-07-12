State-level U-19 badminton championship begins in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:12 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari tries her hand at badminton in Mancherial on Wednesday

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari inaugurated a four-day Under-19 state-level badminton championship for boys and girls here on Wednesday. She was joined by Collector Badavath Santosh and DCP Sudhir Kekan. The event is being hosted by the erstwhile Adilabad district badminton association.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeshwari said children should have physical fitness and requested managements of schools and parents to promote sports. Santosh opined that hosting the state-level event in Mancherial town was a welcoming sign. He assured to extend all support to sportsmen and sports activities in the district.

Around 250 players belonging to several parts of Telangana are participating in the competition.

Assistant Commissioners of Police Thirupathi Reddy, and Sadaiah, District Youth and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy and others were present.