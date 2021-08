MR Chaitanya lifted a total of 287 kgs in the 109+ kgs category

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State weightlifter MR Chaitanya won a bronze medal with a total lift of 287 kgs in the 109+ kgs category in the 73rd men and 36th women’s senior national weightlifting championship in Patiala.

The former student of the Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet, lifted 126 kgs in the snatch and 161 kgs in the clean and jerk for the third place.