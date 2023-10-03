Asian Games: Indian boxer Narender signs off campaign with bronze

Indian boxer Narender went down fighting against Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the +92kg category, in the semifinals to earn himself a bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.
Hangzhou: Indian boxer Narender went down fighting against Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the +92kg category, in the semifinals to earn himself a bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.
It's #Bronze🥉for @berwal_narender at #AsianGames2022
The #TOPSchemeAthlete fought hard against 🇰🇿's Kunkanbeyev as he signed off from #AsianGames2022
It was great seeing you perform🔥
Congratulations on the🥉👏#Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/pqcGfYg3Ph
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2023
Narender won a third boxing bronze medal for India following Nikhat Zareen and Preeti Pawar.
On the other hand, Preeti Pawar also settled for a bronze medal after a hard-fought defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the 54kg category.
Reigning World Champion, Nikhat Zareen ended her campaign with a bronze medal. Zareen was defeated by Thailand’s Chuthamat Rakshat by a 2:3 split decision in the semifinal of the women’s 50kg category.
Star pugilist Lovlina Borgohain gave India a chance to win a gold medal in a boxing event as she marched into the final of the 75kg category by beating Thailand’s Baison Maneekon 5-0 in the semifinal.
With the win, Lovlina has now become the 4th Indian boxer to win the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti and Parveen Hooda.