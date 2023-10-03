| Asian Games Indian Boxer Narender Signs Off Campaign With Bronze

Indian boxer Narender went down fighting against Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the +92kg category, in the semifinals to earn himself a bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

By ANI Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hangzhou: Indian boxer Narender went down fighting against Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the +92kg category, in the semifinals to earn himself a bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

Narender won a third boxing bronze medal for India following Nikhat Zareen and Preeti Pawar.

On the other hand, Preeti Pawar also settled for a bronze medal after a hard-fought defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the 54kg category.

Reigning World Champion, Nikhat Zareen ended her campaign with a bronze medal. Zareen was defeated by Thailand’s Chuthamat Rakshat by a 2:3 split decision in the semifinal of the women’s 50kg category.

Star pugilist Lovlina Borgohain gave India a chance to win a gold medal in a boxing event as she marched into the final of the 75kg category by beating Thailand’s Baison Maneekon 5-0 in the semifinal.

With the win, Lovlina has now become the 4th Indian boxer to win the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti and Parveen Hooda.