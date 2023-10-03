Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
Home | News | Asian Games Indian Boxer Narender Signs Off Campaign With Bronze

Asian Games: Indian boxer Narender signs off campaign with bronze

Indian boxer Narender went down fighting against Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the +92kg category, in the semifinals to earn himself a bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

By ANI
Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 3 October 23
Asian Games: Indian boxer Narender signs off campaign with bronze

Hangzhou: Indian boxer Narender went down fighting against Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev 0-5 in the +92kg category, in the semifinals to earn himself a bronze medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

Narender won a third boxing bronze medal for India following Nikhat Zareen and Preeti Pawar.

On the other hand, Preeti Pawar also settled for a bronze medal after a hard-fought defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the 54kg category.

Reigning World Champion, Nikhat Zareen ended her campaign with a bronze medal. Zareen was defeated by Thailand’s Chuthamat Rakshat by a 2:3 split decision in the semifinal of the women’s 50kg category.

Star pugilist Lovlina Borgohain gave India a chance to win a gold medal in a boxing event as she marched into the final of the 75kg category by beating Thailand’s Baison Maneekon 5-0 in the semifinal.

With the win, Lovlina has now become the 4th Indian boxer to win the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti and Parveen Hooda.

Related News

Latest News