State-of-the-art infra inaugurated at IIT-Hyderabad

Sangareddy: State-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities at Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) were inaugurated by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday, in a virtual ceremony.

“IIT-H is the first institute in the country to offer full-fledged B-Tech in AI in line with the recommendation of NEP (National Educational Policy) 2020,” the Union Minister said. The infrastructure inaugurated is a part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

The Minister inaugurated a new building for the Department of Material Sciences and Metallurgy Engineering department, which is the department to get a separate building at IIT-H, High-Performance Computing Facility, B-Tech in Artificial Intelligence and High-Resolution Electron Microscopy Facility.

Pradhan said, “I am glad to witness the unique collaboration IIT-H has with Japanese organisations and Universities. It is an excellent example of international collaboration. I am confident with the recommendation of NEP 2020; such collaboration would become more common and further strengthen to achieve the goal of internationalisation at home.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shingo Miyamoto, Minister of Economic and Development, Embassy of Japan, said, “IIT-H is the shining gemstone among innumerable projects Japan is having with India. From this cooperation, we want to see young engineers go to Japan, work there and learn from what we have in Japan and young Japanese talent to also would visit Hyderabad and to learn from you. I think the synergy the two countries have, is humongous and we want to capitalise on it.”

Prof BS Murty, Director IIT-H said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion to witness this development which will definitely lead to myriad technological developments and opportunities to serve the nation and society at large. The creation of some basic infrastructure facilities with Japanese design is a mark of friendship between India and Japan. The young and vibrant minds at IIT-H were all geared up to make the institute feature among Top 500 global institute soon.”