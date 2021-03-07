State to take up digital health profiling of citizens: KTR

Says both government and private hospitals will have access to the database to extend early and quality treatment

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was planning to take up digital health profiling of every citizen of the State where both the government and private hospitals will have access to the database for extending early and quality treatment, especially in emergency conditions. The health profile will have basic information like name, blood group, and pre-medical conditions among others of the individuals. The hospital staff can pull up the data and expedite necessary treatment based on the available data.

At an interactive session with the doctors here on Saturday, the Industries Minister also said the State government was also working on launching heli-ambulance services shortly. He further said while the Covid-19 cases were escalating in the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Karnataka, the situation in Telangana was very much under control. “All the doctors in the State, including those working in government and private hospitals, deserve a big applause for the services rendered during the pandemic,” he said.

He assured to convene a meeting with the medical fraternity on the issue of ‘Mixopathy’. He also stressed on the need to rethink on the charges collected for medical services being extended in private and corporate hospitals since there was no regulatory commission in place as was established in other States. Briefing about the State’s achievements to the audience, Rama Rao said Telangana bagged top rank in the immunisation exercise under Mission Indradhanush.

In 2014, the vaccination was only 68 per cent which shot up to 96 per cent in 2019. “The Centre had announced in the Parliament that there were zero fluorosis cases in Telangana,” he added. The State government’s flagship programmes like Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi have helped in bringing down the infectious diseases drastically. All this was achieved during the last five-six years. “However, the Central government is not extending the required support to a progressive State like Telangana,” he said, citing the example of zero allocation of medical colleges to the State despite sanctioning 157 medical colleges for the rest of India.

The Minister said the Central government ambitiously taken up demonetisation claiming that it would help in unearthing the black money and bringing it back into the country, but there was no major achievement. He also criticised the Centre’s heavy import duties on surgical glouses and other medical equipment, while promising to encourage ‘Make in India’. He urged the doctors and members of the medical fraternity to think wisely and extend their support to the TRS candidates in the MLC elections.

Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, senior members of the medical fraternity and TRS leaders participated in the meeting.

