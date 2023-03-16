State Ugadi celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi on March 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:10 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the Shubhakruth Nama Samvatsaram festivities to be held at Ravindra Bharathi on March 22.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with officials and reviewed the arrangements being made in connection with Ugadi festival. Advisor to the Government K V Ramanachary and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed Endowments officials to make arrangements for veda pandits and transportation of awardees. The Culture department was asked to make proper arrangements for stage decoration, printing of invitation cards, seating arrangements and for a ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ in the evening at the venue.

Santhi Kumari also instructed the Police to provide adequate security and prepare a parking plan so as to avoid inconvenience to the general public. Officials were also instructed to provide uninterrupted power supply, arrangements of signage and illumination at important government buildings on March 21 and 22.

All officials were also asked to participate in the function wearing traditional attire.