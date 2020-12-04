Statistical officer held for graft in Adilabad

Adilabad ACB DSP Bhadraiah said that the accused public servant was Pradeep

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Adilabad: A deputy statistical officer was arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a contractor to forward a cheque of Rs 5 lakh pertaining to works to the office of MPDO, here on Friday.

Adilabad ACB DSP Bhadraiah said that the accused public servant was Pradeep. The DSO was detained when receiving the funds from a civil contractor Sharat

Pradeep was harassing Sharat, demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 to forward the cheque from the office of Chief Planning Officer to MPDO. Sharat agreed to pay Rs 4,000 to the official for discharging his duties. He approached sleuths of ACB who in turn laid a trap. The DSO was caught while collecting the money from the contractor.

The public servant was produced before a special court for ACB cases and was sent to a judicial remand.

