Statue Honoring Sachin Tendulkar To Be Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium Tomorrow

Statue honoring Sachin Tendulkar to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium tomorrow

The MCA decided to install the statue of Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday to honour his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 31 October 23
Hyderabad: In order to honour cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbai Cricket Association will unveil the statue of legendary cricketer on Wednesday at his home ground Wankhede Staidum.

The stadium in Mumbai holds a special place in Sachin’s heart as he won his first World Cup here.

The event will be attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, and members of MCA.

