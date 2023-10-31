| Statue Honoring Sachin Tendulkar To Be Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium Tomorrow

Statue honoring Sachin Tendulkar to be unveiled at Wankhede Stadium tomorrow

The MCA decided to install the statue of Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday to honour his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: In order to honour cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbai Cricket Association will unveil the statue of legendary cricketer on Wednesday at his home ground Wankhede Staidum.

The stadium in Mumbai holds a special place in Sachin’s heart as he won his first World Cup here.

The event will be attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, and members of MCA.

The MCA decided to install the statue of Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday to honour his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket.

The Sachin Tendulkar statue will be unveiled tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM will be present at the event!pic.twitter.com/DGq7S9AUhy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2023

Also Read Venue swap likely for India vs Australia T20I match in Hyderabad due to election counting clash