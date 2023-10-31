| Venue Swap Likely For India Vs Australia T20i Match In Hyderabad Due To Election Counting Clash

Venue swap likely for India vs Australia T20I match in Hyderabad due to election counting clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: After the World Cup, India and Australia will clash in a five-match T20I series in India. The series will begin on November 23, with the final T20I scheduled for December 3 at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

However, as per the sources, the venue for the last match may be changed from Hyderabad due to the concurrent Telangana Assembly election vote counting on December 3.

With the police department focused on maintaining law and order during the vote counting, they may not be able to provide full security for the match.

In light of this, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider altering the match dates. The proposal suggests swapping the games originally planned for Visakhapatnam on November 23 and Hyderabad on December 3.

The HCA has not yet released an official statement on the same.

