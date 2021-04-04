Steady decline in tech colleges in Telangana

AICTE data suggests sharp decline in number of such institutes offering UG and PG courses in last three years

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: There has been a steady decline in the number of institutions offering technical courses over the last three years in the State. The latest statistics made available by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) reflects this trend.

An analysis of the statistics reveal that technical institutions receiving AICTE approvals to offer UG course have come down by 86 when compared to the academic years 2018-19 and 2020-21. While 363 technical institutions offered UG courses in 2018-19, their numbers have come down to 340 in 2019-20 and further went down to 277 in 2020-21.

Similar happens to be the trend with colleges offering PG technical courses. Their numbers dropped from 545 in the academic year 2018-19 to 519 in 2019-20 to 444 in 2020-21. Also, the colleges offering diplomas have slipped to 155 in the academic year 2020-21 from 203 in 2018-19.

As per the statistics, 669 technical institutions were approved by the AICTE to offer diploma, UG and PG courses in the academic year 2018-19. This number has gone down to 627 in 2019-20 and further slipped to 559 in 2020-21.

As the number of institutions receiving approvals from the AICTE have been on a decline, so has been the seat intake in these colleges. While a total of 669 technical institutions had 2,69,778 approved seat intake in the academic year 2018-19, this number decreased to 2,50,374 seats in 627 institutions and further down to 2,31,617 approved seats intake in 559 colleges.

According to a senior official of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) under which most technical institutions come, several colleges in the rural areas were closing down to lack of admissions.

“When the colleges have quality staff members, students will join the courses. Most of these colleges which are closing are in the rural areas. These colleges neither have good admissions nor quality teacher or proper infrastructure. Without doing a market survey regarding viability, several managements have established institutions. Now, colleges that have established themselves have increased their seat intake and in fact, some have 1,200 seats in first year. So, students are joining these colleges rather than institutions in the rural areas,” JNTU-H senior official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .