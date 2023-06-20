People have forgotten former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, says Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar was outdated and that people had already forgotten him.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Kamalakar said Prabhakar was responsible for the weakening of the Congress party in Karimnagar.

As a result, the Congress had failed to win even a single corporator’s seat in the last Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections. The party’s candidate even in Prabhakar’s own division was also defeated, he said.

Both the Congress and BJP had a secret understanding and it was proved during the time of Huzurabad and Munugode assembly elections, he said, adding that political parties that opposed the formation of a separate State, were now talking about Telangana and touring villages since the election was approaching.