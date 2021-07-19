Stopped from attending Parliament, says Revanth

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he alleged that the State police had prevented him from attending the Parliament session.

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy gave a political twist to the presence of police at his residence, alleging that he was placed under house arrest to prevent him from attending the monsoon session of Parliament, on Monday.

The police presence at the Congress leader’s residence was on account of his announcement to protest at Kokapet over alleged irregularities in land auction.

Revanth Reddy had earlier alleged that there were irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the e-auction of lands in Kokapet. Subsequently, the Congress planned a dharna at Kokapet over the land auctions. Police were also posted at the residences of Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders on account of the proposed dharna.

Revanth Reddy said the police preventing him from attending Lok Sabha “offends the Parliamentary privileges during the progress of the session”. He said he wanted to raise the issue in Parliament against auction of government lands.