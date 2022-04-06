Storm water drainages will be completed by June: Karimnagar Mayor

Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspecting storm water drainage works in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: The construction of all storm water drains in Karimnagar would be completed by end of June next, Mayor Y Sunil Rao said here on Wednesday. Rao inspected the storm water drainage works in 9th division on Wednesday. The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has taken up storm water drainage works at a cost of Rs 130 crore under Karimnagar smart city scheme. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao recently laid foundation for works.

After inspecting the works, he instructed MCK and smart city officials to take steps to start storm water drainages and complete works as early as possible. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said that people were facing severe hardships when drainage water came onto the roads during the rainy season. To put an end to that problem, MCK has taken up storm water drainage construction works under the smart city scheme.

Informing that KT Rama Rao recently laid foundation for the project, he said that works were started by completing the tendering process. Besides Ramnagar police training center, drainage works were started in low-lying areas of Santhoshnagar, Jyothinagar, Santhoshematha temple area, Mahalaxminagar, Alkapuri, and Ganeshnagar bypass road. Drainages would also be constructed in TNGOs colony, Ramachandrapur colony, Mukarampura and Ashoknagar areas. All the workers would be completed by the end of summer season to ensure local people do not face any difficulties in the rainy season.

Drainages are being constructed by utilizing modern technology so that there should not be any drainage problem in the next 50 years, he informed and sought the cooperation from the people.

