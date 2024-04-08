Street dogs attack humans, wildlife in Mancherial

The dogs are not only attacking humans, but also wild animals in certain places of the district.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 8 April 2024, 03:44 PM

Mancherial: The menace of street dogs has become a cause for concern for citizens of Mancherial town even as officials say they are taking steps to curb it.

At least 15 persons including children were hospitalised when a pack of street dogs attacked them while they were moving on different streets in Ramnagar and LIC Colony on February 19. About 10 children sustained injuries when the dogs bit them in Old Mancherial and Rajiv Nagar a few weeks ago. The attacks have become quite frequent. “Children and elderly persons are living in the grip of fear due to the menace. Officials should take steps to address the menace by taking up sterilisation of dogs and administering anti rabies vaccine (ARV) to the animals,” Rachakonda Srinivas, a resident of Rajiv Nagarsaid.

The dogs are not only attacking humans, but also wild animals in certain places of the district. In February, a deer which was mauled by dogs died while undergoing treatment in Jannaram forest division. Forest officials said wildlife hunters were still using dogs to kill herbivores in the wild.

Animal Husbandry department joint director Dr Ramesh Kumar saids dogs normally do not attack humans or wildlife. Only those deprived of food and care and those that develop aberrant behavior tend to bite humans and wild animals. Street dogs are dangerous when compared to pet dogs. However, preventive measures play a vital role in eradicating the menace.

Civic officials draw action plan

Municipal commissioner A Maruthi Prasad said steps were being taken to control the street dog and monkey menace. As part of an action plan, an exclusive animal birth control centre meant for performing sterilization to dogs and monkeys constructed on the outskirts of Mancherial town would be inaugurated in a week.

The centre, established near Andalamma Colony at a cost of Rs.35 lakh, will have a veterinary doctor to provide treatment and to conduct the birth-control operations. The facility is equipped with an operation theatre, dressing and staff rooms, drug store and a shed. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to carry out anti-rabies vaccination to the canines in the town soon. The vaccination drive will be launched in a week or two. Tagging will be done to identify sterilized and vaccinated dogs. The sterilized dogs will be released in localities from where they were picked up after treatment.

Dog bite cases reported in Mancherial district

From January to March 31: 186

2023: 1,046

2022: 1,093

2021: 2,168