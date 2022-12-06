‘Strengthen industry-academia collaborations’

Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Organisations work well when stakeholders interact with each other, said SC Development Special Secretary T Vijaya Kumar at `Social Leadership Conclave’ organised CII Telangana. He elaborated Telangana Government’s several welfare interventions for people. He stressed the importance of strengthening industry-academia collaboration and connecting with society at large.

Siddharth Sharma, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, TATA Sons said businesses should appreciate the inherent benefits in building natural and social capital for managing business risks and opportunities. The businesses need to integrate environmental and social principles to ensure that what comes from people goes back to them many times over. Investing in people, enabling continuous learning, and building collaborative relationships are key, he said.

Gaurav Maheshwari, Convenor of CSR Panel-CII Telangana and President of Signode, said enterprises need a social vision to attract talent and enhance their professional and personal fulfillments. Rajesh Khosla, President and CEO of AGI Greenpac, said aligning financial, human and social capitals was key for the success of organisations. CII Telangana Chairman Vagish Dixit said the onus was on industry to strive to be sustainable and inclusive, a release said.