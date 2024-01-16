Strengthen Rythu Vedikas, streamline their functioning: Thummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday wanted officials to focus their attention to the Rythu Vedikas and ensure that they were used most effectively for adding to the income of the farmers substantially.

Holding a review meeting with the officials on the activities of the Departments of Agriculture, Handlooms and Mining, the Minister said Rythu Vedikas should serve as centres for dissemination of information and creating awareness among the farmers on the new farming practices and best crop varieties to be opted.

He also directed them to initiate measures to ensure the farmers would not face any shortage in fertilizer supply. The officials explained to him that a few places in Nirmal district had problems in supply of urea recently due to strike of lorry operators. The problem was addressed as the lorry strike was called off. Enough stocks of urea were being maintained in all districts.

The Minister also reviewed the conditions in the chilli markets and asked the marketing department officials to see that the chilli growers get their due. He also stressed the need for supply of quality seed.

Stating that the paddy farmers, with a rich harvest should be extended all support, he wanted the department officials to write to the Centre on the need for giving a push to the rice exports once again to ensure a fair deal to the farmers. Drawing the attention of the Mining officials to illegal gravel quarrying and barites mining in Raghunathapalem mandal of Khammam district, he wanted action against the mining mafia.