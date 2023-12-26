Strive for success of Praja Palana programme: Ministers direct officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Minister K Venkat Reddy speaking at Praja Palana preparatory meeting in Khammam.

Khammam: Roads and Buildings Minister, district in-charge Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed the officials to strive for the success of Praja Palana programme.

The ministers held a preparatory meeting on Praja Palana with the officials of Khammam and Kothagudem districts here on Tuesday. Venkat Reddy said that the programme would be undertaken from December 28 to January 6 as part of the implementation of the six guarantees.

He said that the government was determined to provide welfare schemes to every poor person in order to fulfill their hopes. It was the responsibility of the officials to implement the schemes. Gram Sabhas should be organised to solve the problems one by one.

Every application received from the poor should be responded positively and remedial measures should be taken and if it exceeds the scope of the officials, then the matter should be brought to the attention of the ministers. As Khammam and Kothagudem districts have a large number of poor and tribal people officials should perform their duties responsibly as a team, he said.

Nageswara Rao said that although the State’s financial condition was not good, the promises given would be implemented and the authorities should have clarity on Praja Palana.

Minister Srinivasa Reddy said that in order to take the governance closer to the people, the State government has come with Praja Palana. The schedule of the Gram Sabhas should be announced in advance. One counter for every 100 people, shamianas, drinking water and other basic facilities should be provided. .

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that Praja Palana meetings would be held in two shifts; from 8 am to 12 o’clock and from 12 o’clock to 6 pm. There were 481 gram panchayats in 22 mandals and 114 municipal wards in four municipalities in the district.

Kothagudem SP Dr. Vineeth G said that tight security measures would be taken for Praja Palana meetings with a special attention on problematic villages. Measures would be taken to ensure that the elderly and the disabled persons do not face any difficulties.

Khammam additional Collector B. Sathya Prasad said that there were 589 gram panchayats in 21 mandals and 125 municipal wards in four municipalities. 59 teams would be formed to cover all the families in every gram panchayat and wards of the district in two shifts a day.