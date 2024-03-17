Union Ministry removes discoms’ technical clearance requirement for solar installations up to 10 kWh

The amendment will also allow residential societies to opt for individual connections or a single-point connection.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 04:53 PM

Hyderabad: The power distribution companies (DISCOMs) are no longer required to complete a technical feasibility study before accepting an application to begin the installation of solar panels in the country.

The union Ministry of Power has issued a gazette notification removing the power of Discoms to grant technical clearance up to a production capacity of up to 10 kWh.

The amendment will also allow residential societies to opt for individual connections or a single-point connection.The electricity distribution companies will also be required to install an additional meter to verify consumer complaints on inaccurate meter readings.

Earlier, DISCOMs were required to conduct a feasibility study for rooftop solar projects within 20 days of an application being filed, and then intimate the outcome to the applicant.

A technical feasibility study determines whether a property is physically and financially suitable for the installation of solar panels.

The latest amendments have reduced that period to 15 days. Moreover, if the study is not completed by then, it shall be presumed that the proposal is technically feasible.

In fact, if the certificate (Solar Installation Certificate) issued by the company that installed the solar panels is handed over to the discom, the net meter has to be installed within 15 days.

Apart from this a certificate issued by the Discoms that a solar roof top has been installed in the house and the contract with the owner of the house should be placed on its website by the concerned power distribution company to make it visible to all.

On the other hand, if infrastructure works like transformers and capacity augmentation of power lines have to be done due to solar rooftops in any area, it has to be done by the Discoms.

Additionally, it has now been mandated that the distribution system strengthening necessary for rooftop solar PV systems up to 5 kW capacity will be done by the distribution company at its own cost.

Experts say the new amendment will help in increasing the installation of solar rooftop panels across the State in a big way.

It is learnt that electricity staff in some areas in the State were asking bribes to give technical clearance for setting up a solar rooftop and if a consumer refused to do so they were being harassed.

The new norms will help in overcoming such hurdles in installing rooftop solar panels in the State.