Student dies on flyover connecting cable bridge in Hyderabad

Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: One died and two others were injured when the bike of the engineering students crashed into the median on the flyover connecting to the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge on Thursday. Rash driving is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said. The incident occurred around 4 am when the trio were proceeding after a party from Yousufguda towards Gachibowli.

Truck turns turtle, no casualties

A truck turned turtle on the stretch at Thondupally village in Shamshabad on Thursday. No casualties were reported. Police suspect rash and negligent driving led to the mishap. The loaded truck coming from Kurnool in AP went out of control due to high speed when the driver attempted to take a turn at Thondupally.

The incident led to a traffic jam on the busy highway with several vehicles lining up on both sides. On receiving information, the Shamshabad Rural police along with the traffic personnel reached the spot and removed the truck with the help of a crane.

