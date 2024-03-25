Students allege diversion of fine rice grains in Asifabad hostel

The students alleged that Parushuram, the warden of the hostel, was diverting the rice grains by taking help from Purshottam, assistant tribal welfare officer of Jainoor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 07:01 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Students of a tribal welfare hostel have alleged diversion of the fine quality rice by officials of the hostel at Pattanapur village in Jainoor mandal on Sunday night. They claimed that they caught 7.50 quintals of the rice grains while being transported in a trolley from the hostel store.

They accused the warden of indulging in the offence for quite a long time. They requested officials concerned to take action.

Tribal welfare officials were unavailable for comment.