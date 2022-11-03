Students of Telangana Welfare depts defy odds, achieve their ambition of studying medicine

Published Date - 09:38 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: These students of Telangana Welfare departments chose to defy odds and not be deterred by the financial constraints of the family nor any other obstruction that came their way. And ably supported by the State government, these dream chasers succeeded in achieving their ambition of studying medicine.

Those who achieved a seat in MBBS and BDS courses included 94 students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), 41 from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) and four Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) students.

These students who secured seats in the first round of medical counselling conducted by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, hail from economically weaker section whose parents work as daily wage labourers, housemaids, construction workers, security guards, masons and auto drivers.

Ch Mohan, a student of TSWREIS, who secured an MBBS seat in Gandhi Medical College, said, “I hail from a poor family from Raghunathpally, Jangaon district. My parents are daily wage labourers. My goal is to become a doctor and serve the poor and needy communities.”

From the TTWREIS, seven students from regular intermediate and 34 from the long term batches belonging to Operation Emerald successfully made their way to medical college campuses in the State. The Society is sure to secure 10 – 15 more medical seats in further rounds of counselling.

Meanwhile, four TMREIS students who nurtured their dream of becoming doctors, made it to the medical colleges in the State.

Rambabu, who got an MBBS seat in Gandhi Medical College, said his teachers at the college motivated him a lot. “My parents work as labourers. No words are enough to thank the State government and my teachers for their support,” he said. After losing his parents at a young age, Saifuddin who decided to become a cardiologist followed his dream and bagged the MBBS seat in Ayaan Medical College.