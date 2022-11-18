‘Students urged to develop positive attitude to reduce stress, depression’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:22 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Noted spiritual guru Sri Krishnaji has stressed on developing the positive attitude to reduce stress, anxiety, depression and fear of failure.

Warangal: Noted spiritual guru Sri Krishnaji has stressed on developing the positive attitude to reduce stress, anxiety, depression and fear of failure.

Addressing nearly 2,000 students at a programme organised on the SVS Group of Institutions campus in Hanamkonda here on Friday, he enthralled the students with his inspiring and motivational address. Explaining the importance of inner peace and oneness, he emphasized on the importance of developing the positive attitude.

Also Read SVS Group of Educational Institutions receives award

He made a demonstration to achieve oneness and improve the spiritual joy, memory power, improving concentration, focusing on the goals and developing self-confidence through six steps of meditation.

Chairman of SVS Group of Institutions, E Thirumal Rao, Vice-Chairperson E Suvarna, Director of Skill Stork International School E Anoop, SVS Group governing body member E Harshini and others were present at the programme.