Submission of entries for IPOY 2022 extended till June 30

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of entries for International Photographer of the Year Awards (IPOY 2022) announced by Indian Photo Festival (IPF) in partnership with HMDA and CREDAI Hyderabad, is extended to June 30. Entries can be submitted at https://www.ipoy.in/

The entries are called in eight categories such as Photo Journalism, Documentary, Travel and Nature, Wildlife, Street, Portrait, Wedding and Mobiles. The Awards will be presented in September in Hyderabad and a pool of $25000 worth of cash and camera gear are to be won by the winners.

The Indian Photo Festival (IPF) has been exposed to more than 4 million audiences and its website is visited from 140 countries. Seven editions of IPF have been held so far, a press release said.