Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022
Home | India | Subramanian Swamy Congratulates Kcr

Subramanian Swamy congratulates KCR

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Wed - 5 October 22
Subramanian Swamy congratulates KCR
Earlier today, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president KCR announced the formation of a new national political party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the party’s general body meeting held at Telangana Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy congratulated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on launching the national party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Congrats to KCR: He has decided that his party will go national. He already has one big state —Telangana— and can coalesce with others to become national.”

Earlier today, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president KCR announced the formation of a new national political party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the party’s general body meeting held at Telangana Bhavan.

Related News

Latest News