Subramanian Swamy congratulates KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Earlier today, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president KCR announced the formation of a new national political party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the party’s general body meeting held at Telangana Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy congratulated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on launching the national party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Congrats to KCR: He has decided that his party will go national. He already has one big state —Telangana— and can coalesce with others to become national.”

Congrats to KCR: He has decided that his party will go national. He already has one big state —Telengana— and can coalesce with others to become national pic.twitter.com/Xvp5q685Vw — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 5, 2022

Earlier today, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president KCR announced the formation of a new national political party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the party’s general body meeting held at Telangana Bhavan.