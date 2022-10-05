TRS to BRS: Jubilant celebrations in Khammam

Khammam: Jubilant celebrations erupted across the erstwhile Khammam district with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announcing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Elated leaders and cadres of TRS party now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in large numbers gathered at Ambedkar Centre in Khammam city on Wednesday. They burst crackers, shared sweets and danced in the streets celebrating the occasion.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, party city president Pagadala Nagaraju, AMC Chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna and others joined the celebrations. Speaking to the media, the leaders said Chandrashekhar Rao’ entry into national politics was a historic necessity.

As the Chief Minister of Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao has proved himself as an able and visionary leader. Now the same is going to happen at the national level as many leaders in different States in the country have already extended support to Chandrashekhar Rao, said Vijay Kumar.

There were many issues that needed to be addressed at the national level and there was a political vacuum in national politics. With the Chief Minister’s foray into national politics, those issues would be sorted out, he hoped.

Similar celebrations took place in Kothagudem district headquarters and at Sathupalli, Madhira, Wyra, Palair, Yellandu, Pinapaka and Aswaraopet Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile district. The cadres performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the Chief Minister’s portrait.