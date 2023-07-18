Sudha Reddy Honored with Asia One Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Philanthropist and business luminary of Hyderabad, Sudha Reddy of the MEIL Group made a remarkable appearance at the power packed 20th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum held in Dubai recently.

A fashionista and a doyen of art and culture in her own right, she was felicitated with Woman Pioneer of the year 2023 Award for her contribution to the world of business and philanthropy. This marks her second win, having been awarded the Women Empowerment Principles Leadership Award 2020-21 by the very same foundation.

The global gathering also featured attendance from luminaries such as Sheikh Alhassan Bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Member, Ruler’s Family of Ajman, Jamal Bin Saif Aljarwan, Secretary General, The UAE International Investors Council, Fahad Al Gergawi, Dr. Aman Puri, Viender Sehwag, among other dignitaries.

The Forum brought together business and social leaders and diplomats from the participating countries and beyond to deliberate ways to collectively march towards a sustainable future, a press release said.