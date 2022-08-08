Suhan, Srivatav hog limelight in Pragathi Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: P Suhan and V Srivastav clinched top honours in the U-15 and U-9 categories respectively of the Pragathi Chess Foundation’s Children Chess Tournament held at the Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad.

Suhan scored five points from as many rounds while Srivastav earned 4.5 points to emerge champions.

In the U-9 category, Srivastav and A Tamoghna Suhas tied for first place with 4.5 points each. In the tie breaker Srivastav got better of Suhas to win the title.

Results: U-15: Champion: P Suhan (5); Special Prizes: U-11: Boys: 1 P Suhas (4), 2 M Lohitesh Krishna (3), 3 R Adit Kumar (3); Girls: 1 D Akshara Sreehitha (4), 2 B Lakshanya (3), 3 P Samhitha (2); U-13: Boys: 1 P NIhan (4), 2 K V Joshith (4), 3 Chekuri Srivarsh (4); Girls: 1 K Hasini (4), 2 P Lasya (3), 3 D Shalini (1); U-15: Boys: 1 Vishnu (3), 2 Hemanth Kumar (2); 3 Sandeep (1.5); Girls: 1 B Rishitha (2), 2 K Sathurya (2); U-9: Champion: V Srivatsav (4.5); Special Prizes: U-7: Boys: 1 Tamoghna Suhas (4.5), 2 D Abhiram Karthik (4), 3 K Agastya (4); Girls: 1 M Prananya Reddy (3), 2 K Laxmi Sreshta (1), 3 J Sri Tanvi (1); U-9: Boys: 1 J Sravan (3), 2 Hitesh Seema Kurthi (3), 3 Shiva Krishna (2); Girls: 1 Rishitha Sree (3.5), 2 Sreshta Chowdary (3), 3 G Vrinda (3).