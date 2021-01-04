Suicide rate high among men in Karimnagar district

Of the 953 suicides, 667 were of men followed by 273 of women in last four years

Karimnagar: It has been found that more men died by suicide than women in Karimnagar district in the last year. Though people end their lives due to various reasons, there has been a spurt in the number of cases every year.

Of the 953 persons who died by suicide in the last four years, 667 are men followed by 273 women, seven boys and six girls. Besides overall suicide rate, the number of suicidal deaths among men has also going up every year.

While 161 men ended their lives in 2017, there was some decline in 2018 with 155 cases, in 2019, however, it again rose to 162. In 2020, as many as 189 men took the extreme step.

Overall, 232 persons died by suicide in the year 2017, but it came down to 229 in 2018. While 239 suicidal deaths were reported in 2019, 253 persons ended life in 2020.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy said they have not been able to zero in on to any specific reason for men dying by suicide. People were ending life due to different reasons like sickness, poverty, family disputes, love affairs, negligence and misconduct of wife or husband and others reasons, he said.

According to police records, a majority of the people had committed suicide due to sickness. Besides sickness, poverty and family disputes are main reasons for suicides.

However, love failure, extra marital affairs and debts were also some of the reasons behind the extreme step.

Unable to clear debts, a number of farmers were committing suicide, a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

While 430 people committed suicide due to sickness during the last four years, 208 ended life with poverty and 87 persons because of family disputes.

While 12 persons committed suicide due to love affairs, nine took the extreme step for failing in examinations.

A majority of them preferred to end life by hanging. A total of 423 persons committed suicide by hanging in four years. While 376 persons took poison, 82 died by drowning, 66 burning and 204 ended life by following other methods.

