Summer camps bring back the cheers

By Upender Yellutla Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: The summer camps in the twin cities are back after Covid-19 pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) centres across the city are abuzz with kids honing their skills in various disciplines.

With coronavirus pandemic forcing the kids to stay indoors for over two years, summer camps come as a huge relief. Jahnavi, a 15-year-old girl, who enrolled in wrestling training in the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium at Yousufguda, is elated. “I am feeling happy to come to coaching every day. Coaching and training facilities in the camp are good. Here, we are training under a friendly environment. I want to continue my game in future,” said the youngster. When asked about the Covid-19 measures, “the administration is taking care of Covid protocols and we are also taking precautions while training,” she revealed.

Parents are also showing keen interest in joining their kids into the summer camps “Our children are feeling happy and energetic after coming to the coaching. They are building their strength to train hard on the badminton court. This helps them to be fit and strong,” said Rayudu, father of two children.

Arun Kumar, an IT employee, who enrolled his 13-year-old son into badminton coaching, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic restricted our kids from going outside. For entertainment, they got addicted to mobile phones and computers. Now, after joining the coaching camps I can see that my son is doing well in his training, making a lot of friends and building sportsmanship. I am happy that these coaching camps are not only providing training but also acting as a recreation centre for children after the pandemic”.

Meanwhile, Ravinder, administrator of the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, said, “We are organising the camp by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. We are providing all the resources for children for their training. The aim of these summer camps is to bring awareness on the importance of sports and physical activities.” He asked parents to utilise the infrastructure and facilities provided in the camp to improve skills in their children. “We not only provide training here but also do talent scouting by screening every student in regular intervals by conducting competitions,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .