Summer’s hottest danger: Mixing alcohol and heat

Hot summer days cause fluid loss through perspiration, while alcohol causes fluid loss through increased urination. Together, they can quickly lead to dehydration or heatstroke.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:31 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Summer is the season of sunshine, warmth, and fun, but it’s also the season of risk, especially when alcohol is involved. While it’s tempting to indulge in a cold beer or a fruity cocktail during the hot summer months, mixing alcohol and heat can be a recipe for disaster.

According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, combining alcohol and heat can cause trouble. Hot summer days cause fluid loss through perspiration, while alcohol causes fluid loss through increased urination. Together, they can quickly lead to dehydration or heatstroke.

Dehydration is a condition that occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in, leading to a lack of fluids needed for normal body function. The symptoms of dehydration can range from mild to severe and can include thirst, dry mouth, headache, dizziness, fatigue, and even confusion.

Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it increases urine production, making it harder for the body to retain fluids. When you drink alcohol in the summer heat, you are more likely to become dehydrated quickly, especially if you aren’t drinking enough water.

Heatstroke is a more severe condition that can occur when the body’s internal temperature rises too high, leading to damage to the brain, heart, and other organs. Symptoms of heatstroke can include a high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, nausea, vomiting, headache, confusion, and even seizures.

Alcohol can impair the body’s ability to regulate its internal temperature, making it more susceptible to heatstroke.

So, what can you do to protect yourself from the risks of mixing alcohol and summer heat? It’s essential to stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you’re drinking alcohol, can help prevent dehydration and heatstroke.

Additionally, avoiding alcohol altogether on extremely hot days or limiting your intake can also be a wise decision. Drinking alcohol in moderation and taking breaks to cool down in the shade or air-conditioning can also help reduce your risk of heat-related illness.